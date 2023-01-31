Ghana captain Andre Ayew linked with Marseille after leaving Al Sadd

Ayew joined the Al Sadd as a free agent, after leaving English Championship side Swansea City

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been linked with a return to Europe, with his boyhood club Marseille reportedly interested.

The 33-year-old is free to join any club after reaching an agreement with Al Sadd to terminate his contract, which was set to expire in June.



The French giants want to reunite with one of their fine products. They want Ayew to return to France to finish his career.



Ayew has also been linked with Al Sadd's bitter rivals Al Rayyan, who are said to have made contact with the forward and are willing to make a big offer.



Ayew arrived at Al Sadd in 2021, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Abedi Pele. The former Ghanaian international spent a year at Al Sadd.



Former Spain international Xavi Hernandez, who now manages Barcelona, had a big influence on Ayew's decision to join Al Sadd.



"Big thanks to Al Sadd SC, the coaches and management who believed in me at Al Sadd SC, especially Xavi who brought me here, and Juanma Lillo and to all my teammates who have become brothers," Ayew posted on Instagram.

"I also want to thank the amazing fans for their massive support all these years."



"It was great and humbling serving this great club. The trophies we won and the impact we made was based on hard work and I count myself fortunate to have been part of the club’s rich history."



"I wish Al Sadd FC all the best. The club will always have a special place in my heart because Ayew and Al Sadd started decades ago and will never end," he added.



Ayew joined the club as a free agent, after leaving English Championship side Swansea City.



In his first season, Ayew scored 15 league goals to help Al Sadd win the Qatar Stars League. He was also instrumental in the club winning the Emir Cup.



The former West Ham man leaves Al Sadd having scored 22 goals and three assists in 39 games over one and a half seasons.