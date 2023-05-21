Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo returns from suspension for Celta Vigo in defeat against Athletic Bilbao

Ghana international Joseph Aidoo

Ghana international Joseph Aidoo returned from suspension to feature in Celta Vigo’s away defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The Black Stars defender was handed a starting role on his return and lasted the entire duration as his outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at the San Mames.



Aidoo was unavailable for their previous game, a 2-1 home defeat to Valencia, due to a suspension.



The centre-back had received a red card in Celta Vigo's 1-0 loss to Getafe, which resulted in his absence from the last match.



On his return, his outfit suffered defeat but put up an impressive performance for Celta Vigo.

Aidoo’s compatriot, Inaki Williams shot the host into the lead after just five minutes into the encounter after connecting from Oscar de Marcos pass as Bilbao went to recess with a one goal advantage.



After the break, the visitors found the back of the net to restore parity through Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 50th minute.



Four minute later, the home team scored again through Alex Berenguer to seal win over Celta Vigo at the San Mames.



The Ghanaian international has been influential for his team this season, scoring three goals in 33 appearances.