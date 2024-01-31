Ghana football was successful under Nyantakyi because he was spiritually strong - Moses Foh Amoaning

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning has attributed the success that Ghana chalked under Kwesi Nyantakyi to the strong spiritual backing the former Ghana Football Association president had during his reign.

Foh Amoaning suggested that Nyantakyi's achievements, including leading Ghana to three consecutive World Cup tournaments from 2006 to 2014, were not coincidental but a result of a holistic approach.



Despite facing criticism, Foh Amoaning acknowledged Nyantakyi as a good listener who incorporated both spiritual and physical measures.



He shared instances where Nyantakyi sought spiritual guidance, such as making offerings at churches before matches, and emphasised the impact it had on Ghana's success, citing notable victories in World Cup qualifiers.



“The 6-1 we scored Egypt was just not in vain. One of the hallmarks of Kwesi Nyantakyi was that he was a good listener no matter what. He responded to the spiritual and physical things more than people know,” he said on Happy 98.9 FM.



Foh Amoaning said, the former GFA boss would occasionally call on him to help in making offerings at churches to seek the face of God before matches and this often yielded good results.

He said, “Ghana’s win over Mali away by 2-0 was also not in vain. Nyantakyi had travelled and forgotten about the offering we had to make, so he called his secretary to inform me to go and make that offering on his behalf.



“I went to Royal House and Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah knelt on his garment and prayed into the game. The late coach Addy is a witness to this, the entire fans at the Mali stadium were in white and yet we managed to beat them 2-0. I can give countless examples.



He added, “So if you see Kwesi Nyantakyi successful during his reign it was because he took care not only of the physical but also the spiritual.”



Nyantakyi was the president of the Ghana Football Association from 30 December 2005 until 7 June 2018 when he officially resigned after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 documentary that revealed the rot at the GFA.



JNA/EK