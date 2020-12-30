GhanaWeb Sports Story of the Year: Abedi Pele weeps on live TV

The year 2020 will forever be remembered for the disruption it brought into the lives of the human race. It is a year the tested the faith and belief of everything and everyone.

But above all else, the pandemic and its attendant lockdowns in many parts of the world showed many of us what really matters. It revealed that in the midst of trouble, it is our family and loved ones and those who care about us that really matters.



And for Ghana football legend, Abedi Pele this will ring even louder after he came face to face with the man credited for unearthing him and giving him a platform to flourish. The former Real Tamele United Star, Abedi Ayew Pele shared tears on live TV after meeting the man who discovered him at the juvenile level. The reunion which happened in May this year held the country spellbound and become a subject of conversation for several days.



Abedi who is a UEFA Champions League winner with French Ligue 1 side Olympic Marseille spent his formative days with Colts football club Great Falcons in Ghana.



The 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner started his playing career at Colts football club Great Falcons in Ghana after he impressed Mr Herbert Aditah on a short trail.



Abedi later rose through the ranks to win the UEFA Champions League with French Ligue 1 side Olympic Marseille on May 26, 1993.

However, the three times African footballer of the year couldn't hold back his emotions after his first manager was introduced on the show with GTV Sports Plus.



Mr Herbert Aditah who is now visually impaired was excited to see Abedi and it is no surprise that this is GhanaWeb’s Sports story of the year by a mile.



Watch Abedi Pele's reunion with his former manager below:



