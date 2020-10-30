Go and do well in Africa – A/R Minister tells Kotoko & Ashantigold

Ashanti Regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah has sent a message to Asante Kotoko SC and Obuasi Ashantigold SC ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 CAF Inter-Club competitions.

The Porcupine Warriors and the Miners were chosen by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to represent the country for next season’s CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup after the truncation of the 2019/20 football season.



The two Ashanti Region clubs will be hoping to enjoy a better campaign in this season’s Africa Inter-Club competitions after failing to reach the group stages in the previous edition.

Ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Africa Inter-Club competitions, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah has charged the two Ashanti clubs to return home with glory.



“My advice to both Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold is that they should go and do well in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup. They should be able to pass the group stage,” Mr. Simon Osei Mensah told Kumasi-based Pure FM in an interview on the Pure Morning Drive.