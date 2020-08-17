Sports News

Government to consider renovation of Gyandu Park - NSA Boss

A photo of people at the Gyandu Park in Takoradi

Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi has hinted that the government and its development partners are considering to renovate Gyandu Park in Takoradi.

The Park which serves as a venue for football matches and other activities has been in bad state and neglected for about three decades.



Speaking to the media, Prof. Twumasi disclosed that to reduce pressure on the big stadia in Ghana, the Gyandu Park would be renovated for the community.



"As we focus our attention on the large stadiums, more attention would be given to rehabilitation of community parks to reduce pressure on our big national stadiums," he said as quoted by GNA.

"My visit to Gyandu Park today revealed decay of the stadium which has been neglected for nearly three decades.



"Government and development partners in sports will urgently consider its renovation."



Meanwhile, the Government is constructing 10 new stadia which is nearing completion in the regions of Ghana.

