Hearts of Oak agree deal with betting firm Betika as headline sponsor- reports

The Phobians are currently seventh on the league table

Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement with betting firm Betika Ghana as its new headline sponsor.

According to multiple reports, the Phobians will sign a two-year contract.



Some say this could be the most lucrative sponsorship deal in Ghana.



The deal is expected to announced after the festive season ahead of the Week 7 fixtures.

Hearts are getting back on track after the appointment of new coach Kosta Papic who led them to beat King Faisal before the break.



The Phobians are currently seventh on the league table.