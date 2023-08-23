Hearts of Oak beat lower-tier side Lazio Spot in pre-season friendly

Players of Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak recorded a 4-1 win over lower-tier side, Lazio Spot in a friendly game at the Pobiman Sports Complex on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Poised to display their supremacy, the Phobians fired home an early goal in the first half through new signing Martin Karikari.



Back from recess, Hearts of Oak found the back of the net three times to seal a comfortable victory as they continue to prepare ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Congolese international, Kassala Ramos announced his presence with another hat trick, having fetched his first when the Phobians in their earlier friendly demolished Miracle Land FC 11-1 on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Pobiman Sports Complex.



In the dying stages of the game, the visitors managed to pull one back but that was not enough.

The record FA Cup holders were billed to face city rivals, Great Olympics in the 2023 Mantse Homowo Cup on Sunday, August, 20 but the latter pulled out at the eleventh hour.



The Phobians will begin their new season when they travel to face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



