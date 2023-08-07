Hearts of Oak capture trio from Asekem FC

From L-R: Raphael Amponsah, Evans Adomako and Martin Karikari.

Accra Hearts of Oak have augmented the squad with the acquisition of three new players ahead of the 2023/23 betPawa Premier League.

The trio, midfielder Raphael Amponsah, winger Evans Adomako, and attacker Martin Karikari all joined the Phobians from division one outfit Asekem FC on a five-year deal respectively.



The trio have become the latest addition to the Hearts of Oak squad after Livintus Arthur and Kelvin Osei Asibey.



The two defenders have already started training with Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2023/24 league season.



However, Robert Addo Sowah and Konadu have all departed from Hearts with Yiadom heading to Ukraine, while Issa Kuka who spent last season on loan with Real Tamale United has been recalled to join the team.

Hearts of Oak will begin the 2023/24 season of the Ghana Premier League with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Friday, August 15, 2023.



