Hearts of Oak demolish lower-tier side Eddies FC in friendly encounter

Players of Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak produced a five-star performance to demolish lower-tier side Eddies FC 5:0 in a friendly encounter at the Kpobiman Sports Complex in Accra on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The friendly match was to revive the Hearts of Oak squad after a narrow defeat to RTU in week one of the Ghana Premier League in Tamale last Friday, September, 15.



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr netted twice with Hamza Issah, Raphael Amponsah and Isaac Frimpongall registering their names on the scoresheet.



The victory comes as a huge boost to the Hearts of Oak squad ahead of their first home game against Nsoatreman FC in week two of the Ghana Premier League.



Nsoatreman FC managed to win their first game against Bechem United at Nsoatre and will be heading to the Hearts of Oak game on high spirit hence the need for the Phobians to play the friendly.



The former Ghana Premier League champions are expected to replicate the same form against Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/OGB