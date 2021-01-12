Hearts of Oak denied entry into Accra Sports Stadium by Kotoko officials

Happy Sports has gathered that Hearts of Oak team were denied entry to watch Asante Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Phobians arrived at the stadium with their bus with just 15 minutes to kick-off but were not allowed to enter the match venue.



Hearts were prevented from entering the stadium which was confirmed by Seth Nii Darko, an executive for Asante Kotoko’s National Circles Council.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Seth Nii Darko justified why the Phobians were not allowed into the stadium to watch the game.



“We were informed that 15 minutes to the game Hearts of Oak wanted to come in and watch the game. They are our bitterest rivals and we found it strange. They should understand why we didn’t let them in. This is African football and it involves soo many things”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on

Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief Elvis Herman Hesse reacted to the comment made by Seth Nii Darko, stating Kotoko did not act professionally in this regard.



“What happened was unprofessional, that a team like Hearts of Oak were not allowed entry into the stadium. Even in Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are able to watch both matches”.



“Last Season we allowed AshantiGold to watch our game. It is allowed, because players also have access to the stadium, it is their right”.



“I am really disappointed in what happened and we must not condone this attitude”, he added.