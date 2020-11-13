Hearts of Oak mourns staunch supporter JJ Rawlings

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak SC have released a statement to mourn the death of former President, Jerry John Rawlings who was a staunch supporter of the club.

The first President of the 4th Republic of Ghana passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.



The man who was widely known to be a staunch supporter of the Rainbow club died at the age of 73.



Accra Hearts of Oak took to Twitter and their website to commensurate with the Rawlings family over the death of their staunch supporter, Jerry John.



The statement reads:” Words can’t express how sad we are at the loss of one of our biggest fans. We are stunned by this sudden news and deeply saddened by the massive loss; we sympathize with the bereaved family. Our condolences.”

— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 12, 2020