Hearts of Oak release video of new club house as it nears completion

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Phobia House project is in the stages of completion and is expected to be ready for you by the close of the year.

The house has all windows fixed, electric wiring all fixed with the interior and exterior decorations only things left. The club has taken to its social media platforms to give video updates about the current state of the project.



Hearts of Oak have begun pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at their Pobiman Sports Complex. The club has played friendly games against Miracle Land FC and Lazio Spot where they won 11-1 and 4-1 respectively.



The record FA Cup holders were billed to face city rivals, Great Olympics in the 2023 Mantse Homowo Cup on Sunday, August, 20 but the latter pulled out at the eleventh hour.



The Phobians will begin their new season when they travel to face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

LSN/KPE