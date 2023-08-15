Hearts of Oak sacked me because I rejected juju operations - Ex-goalkeeper alleges

Former Ghanaian goaltender, Leonard Moffat says he was sacked from the club because he refused to use ‘juju’ on several occasions during games.

Moffat was a household name when he played with Dawu Youngsters, Great Olympics, and Hearts of Oak in the 90s.



According to him, he refused to side with the authorities of the club because he was a 'born- again' Christian, adding that he played a role by ensuring some players also stayed off the use of ‘juju’.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, the former Ghanaian international said “Hearts of Oak parted ways with me because they gave me ‘juju’ and I dropped them in the washing room during a game in Algeria. We lost 3-1 in Algeria and we won 2-1 in Accra. I was the skipper by and was in post when we lost in Algeria and when I was given the ‘juju’ to share, I dropped them in the washing room. When we returned to Accra, Hearts said they don’t need my services anymore because I was the cause of the defeat”



“Those who offered prayers and other forms of spiritual support threatened me on several occasions but that did not put me off because I challenged them always”, he added.

Moffat now resides in the United States and heads the goalkeeping department of Columbus Soccer Academy, and also pursuing his third Coaching License Certificate in the United States.



Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE