Hearts players need to up our game to win the GPL next season - Eric Ofori Antwi

Accra Lions squad

Accra Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi, has issued a rallying cry to his teammates, urging them to elevate their performances in the upcoming season if they aim to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title and redeem themselves after a trophy-less 2022/2023 campaign.

Despite having secured all domestic trophies three seasons ago and winning the FA Cup the season after, the Phobians endured a disappointing season, narrowly avoiding relegation and failing to add any silverware to their trophy cabinet.



The lackluster performance has triggered significant unrest within the club's top hierarchy, as they strive to address the issues that plagued their previous campaign.



With the new season on the horizon, the Accra-based side is determined to recapture their former glory and return to the heights of their previous successes.

In a bid to motivate his teammates and highlight the areas in need of improvement, goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has taken it upon himself to address the team's shortcomings.



During an exclusive interview with Mining City Radio, Ofori Antwi emphasized the crucial role that enhanced performances will play in their quest for league victory.



“If we want to win the league next season then we (players) need to up our performances.”