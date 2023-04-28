0
Menu
Sports

Hearts win a 'morale boster' - Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed

Hamza Mohammed Ffd Hamza Mohammed, coach of Tamale City

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tamale City tactician, Hamza Mohammed says their 4-1 thrashing of Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak on Wednesday in Tamale is a huge source of encouragement for his side.

Sampson Eduku shot City into the lead on 16th minutes and scored again before half time to give his team a two-goal advantage.

After recess, City got their third through Mohammed Yahaya. The Phobians got a consolation through Victor Aidoo on 76 minutes but Isaac Mensah netted the fourth goal for the hosts.

Hamza disclosed that the win is his best this season and can be a source of inspiration for his side ahead of their subsequent games. He told StarTimes: "One good thing about that one too is that it will boost our morale very much going forward. Accra Hearts of Oak we've beaten them 4-1. I think going forward it will encourage the boys very more to get the good results that we needed."

Tamale are away to defending champions for their next game.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Related Articles: