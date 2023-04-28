Hearts win a 'morale boster' - Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed

Tamale City tactician, Hamza Mohammed says their 4-1 thrashing of Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak on Wednesday in Tamale is a huge source of encouragement for his side.
Sampson Eduku shot City into the lead on 16th minutes and scored again before half time to give his team a two-goal advantage.
After recess, City got their third through Mohammed Yahaya. The Phobians got a consolation through Victor Aidoo on 76 minutes but Isaac Mensah netted the fourth goal for the hosts.
Hamza disclosed that the win is his best this season and can be a source of inspiration for his side ahead of their subsequent games. He told StarTimes: "One good thing about that one too is that it will boost our morale very much going forward. Accra Hearts of Oak we've beaten them 4-1. I think going forward it will encourage the boys very more to get the good results that we needed."
Tamale are away to defending champions for their next game.
- Watch highlights of Great Olympics' 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko
- Watch highlights of Tamale City's 4-1 win over Hearts of Oak
- 2022/23 GPL week 28: Real Tamale United vs Karela United - Preview
- Great Olympics vs. Asante Kotoko - 2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview
- GPL Highlights: Accra Lions 4-2 Medeama SC
- Read all related articles