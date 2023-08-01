How a 'mallam' helped me break juju spell to score against Hearts of Oak - George Alhassan recounts

George Alhassan (left) speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Former Accra Great Olympics legend, George Alhassan has described his early days with Accra Great Olympics as one of the toughest moments in his career.

According to the two-time Ghana Premier League top scorer, though he scored against other opponents, he never believed in ‘juju’ (Black Magic) until he failed to score against Hearts of Oak despite all his efforts whenever the two rival clubs clashed.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, the former Ghanaian international narrated how a mallam intervened to break the goal-scoring drought to see him score against the Phobians.



“When I joined Great Olympics whenever we play against Hearts of Oak, I don’t score goals despite all my efforts”



“So, one time a mallam asked me to buy a fowl and bring it to his place. He wrote some Arabic words on a board and cleaned it with water and he used the same water to prepare the fowl for me to eat. He said I should chew all and leave out the bones and that was the turning point for me at Accra Great Olympics. The next Sunday, I scored against Hearts and it continued from there”, he added.



Alhassan played for Accra Great Olympics from 1974 to 1982 and later returned to play from 1985 to 1990. In the process, he won the Ghana Premier League in his debut season in 1974. From 1982 to 1984, he played for FC 105 Libreville in Gabon, where he won two trophies, the Gabon Championnat National In 1983 and the Coupe du Gabon Interclub in 1984.

TWI NEWS



George Alhassan was named the Ghana Premier League top scorer in 1977 and 1985 and was also part of the Black Stars African Cup of Nations winning team in 1978 and 1982 respectively.







LSN/KPE