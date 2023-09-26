Huge Boost: Jonathan Sowah returns to Medeama SC ahead of Horoya clash in CAF Champions League

Medeama SC forward Jonathan Sowah

Medeama forward, Jonathan Sowah, has swiftly bounced back from a minor injury and is set to bolster the team as they gear up to face Horoya in Guinea in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Sowah was conspicuously absent from Medeama's recent match, which ultimately ended in a 2-0 defeat against Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League. Initially, Coach Evans Adotey had attributed his absence to a minor injury.



However, the determined striker has made a speedy recovery and is now cleared for action.



Sowah's return is poised to play a pivotal role for Medeama as they strive to secure a spot in the CAF Champions League group stage, marking a significant milestone for the team.



At 24 years old, Sowah stands out as one of Medeama's key players, and his invaluable experience with the Black Stars adds to his worth.

With a commendable 3-1 victory in the first leg earlier this month, Medeama enters the upcoming clash against Guinean powerhouse Horoya with confidence, eyeing progression to the next stage.



