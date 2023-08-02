'I can never become a coach' - Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has revealed that he can never become a coach after he retires from football.
The former Black Stars right back believes coaching is not for everyone and it is not a venture he wants to go into.
He added that being a football legend does not guarantee you will become a good coach.
"I said to myself that I will not be a coach and I can never be a coach. I am saying this because it is not every player who played football who can be a coach," he told 3 Sports.
"There are a lot of things in football that players can also do apart from coaching. It is not always that when you are a legend you are supposed to be a coach. No. you can do scouting, you can also learn player management and stuff.
"And this is what I want to do. I want to help the young ones when I go into player management because we have a bunch of potentials in Ghana but they need a good platform to also show their talent."
