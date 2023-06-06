I did not let the blunder against Nigeria affect me - Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku has revealed that she did not let the error she committed during Ghana's game against Nigeria affect her.
Afi Amenyaku's error in the box gave the Nigerians an opportunity to equalize after Ghana led by 1-0 through Stella Nyamakye's penalty.
The game ended 1-1 in regulation time and headed to a penalty shootout.
Afi Amenyaku saved the day in a nervy penalty shootout as she saved the first two spot kicks from Nigeria.
Mary Amponsah scored the winning goal to hand Ghana the WAFU B U20 Girls trophy.
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- WAFU B U20 Girls Cup final: Come and support us to beat Nigeria – Coach Yussif Basigi to fans
- GFA president visits Angel Group of Companies CEO Dr. Kwaku Oteng
- Women's FA Cup: GFA chooses Bremang AstroTurf in Kumasi for semifinal fixtures
- Watch highlights of Black Princesses' 3-1 win over Burkina Faso
- Friendly with USA will presents a good platform for Black Stars to test their strength – Kurt Okraku
- Read all related articles