0
Menu
Sports

I did not let the blunder against Nigeria affect me - Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku

Afi Amenyaku.png Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku has revealed that she did not let the error she committed during Ghana's game against Nigeria affect her.

Afi Amenyaku's error in the box gave the Nigerians an opportunity to equalize after Ghana led by 1-0 through Stella Nyamakye's penalty.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time and headed to a penalty shootout.

Afi Amenyaku saved the day in a nervy penalty shootout as she saved the first two spot kicks from Nigeria.

Mary Amponsah scored the winning goal to hand Ghana the WAFU B U20 Girls trophy.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Related Articles: