I don't hate Akufo-Addo, I want to meet him - Bukom Banku

Heavyweight boxer, Bukom Banku

Ghanaian heavyweight boxer, Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has said he is relishing an opportunity to meet the first gentleman of the land, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Banku who is a die-hard supporter of the National Democratic Congress and has always expressed his unflinching support for ex-president, John Dramani Mahama, explained that he harbours no form of hatred for President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, people doubt him anytime he says he has not been able to meet the President yet. He professed that the only time he sees Akufo-Addo is in the media.



“John Mahama is my father but I love Akufo-Addo as a president of the country. I don’t envy or hate him, Banku said in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb.



He added, “I have not seen Akufo-Addo live in my life before, every time I say this people think I’m lying. I haven’t met him ‘feeli-kadodzi’ [in person] it's only television and papers I see him.”

According to him, he would be elated if the President attends one of his fights in the future since he’s passionate about boxing.



Banku recounted how he has been told several stories about how President Akufo-Addo used to fight as a juvenile boxer while growing up in Swalaba, an area in Accra.



“If I’m going to fight and he comes to watch, it’s fine because he is the president,” Banku told Joy FM.



He added: “I heard he used to be a boxer and stayed at Swalaba so he can help the boxers to go forward. They told me he fought as a featherweight boxer.”