I don't know Ghana's football identity - Lippert

German coach, Bernard Lippert

German coach Bernard Lippert believes he will need more time to make an impact in his role as Ghana's technical director.

The 58-year-old assumed duty last October, filling up the role vacated by Francis Oti Akenteng.



He has been charged to formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football, provide advice to the [Ghana Football Association] Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters in general and supervise national football team coaches.



"There is always very fast expectations of the technical director but the job is not done in three months or one year. First of all, you have to do an assessment to see where we are. It’s not easy because you must first find the identity of football in Ghana," Lippert told Asempa FM.



"It is difficult to identify because most of the players go to Europe and they play football completely different from what we play. We are going to discover the identity and once that is done we will make some changes for sure.



"I told you before that I have to make an assessment first and find out an identity because I don't know the identity of your country. When I find out, I will see but for sure, we need some changes.



"We can't keep playing like this but the identity will not come in the next three months or the next year."

Before taking up the Ghana job, Lippert worked in Azerbaijan since 2008, combining his duties as technical director with coaching spells in charge of the nation's U19 and U21 teams.



“I’m not happy with the U17 performance; we have goalscoring problems. We don’t have the kind of strikers who are real strikers but in all the referee decided this match today. Sorry to say this,” Lippert recently said on Ghana's first-round elimination from the 2021 Wafu Zone B U17 Cup of Nations in Togo.



“This was really obvious and there are a lot of things to do. This team didn’t present itself as a team but we still have four or five prospects in the team.



“We have to discuss the performance of the team at the Executive Committee level."



Lippert also previously worked with German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.