'I enjoy more financial benefits from Kotoko now than during my playing days' - Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has revealed that he is now enjoying greater financial benefits from the club after retirement compared to when he was an active player.

The 36-year-old, who played for Asante Kotoko in the 2007/08 season, left a lasting impact in the club's history by winning the Ghana Premier League's top goal scorer award with 17 goals from 23 games, leading the team to the league title that season.



Bekoe believes that one can truly appreciate the financial benefits of playing for Asante Kotoko after retirement, especially when they have made a significant contribution to the club.



"When you are playing for Asante Kotoko, you don't enjoy financial benefits until you are done playing. It's only after you have left a mark that you start to enjoy," he shared with Joy Sports.

"I can say that I am currently enjoying financial benefits from Asante Kotoko more than when I was actively playing. The fans remember the things I have done. When I go somewhere, they treat me exceptionally well and give me A-Class treatment."



Bekoe's comments highlight the appreciation and recognition he receives from the fans for his past contributions to Asante Kotoko.