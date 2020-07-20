Sports News

I’m a soothsayer – Oti Akenteng

Former GFA Technical Director, Oti Akenteng

Ex-Ghana Football Association technical director, Francis Oti Akenteng, has described himself as a football soothsayer as he can predict and see the future of good and competent Ghanaian footballers.

The veteran coach in March vacated his position as the Ghana FA technical director at the expiration of his contract and is currently unattached.



According to him, he is not only a football coach but rather a football soothsayer who can predict the future of players.



He made this comment when asked if Kudus Mohammed can rise to become a top-notch player for the country like Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah and others.

Speaking to S.K Ntim of Bryt FM, he said, “Definitely Kudus is going to be a world-class player. My predictions are always real. I don’t know but probably I’m godly when it comes to the prediction of footballers. I’m not praising myself because I handled Michael Essien somehow and I told him he is going to be one of the best midfielders for Ghana.”



“At the Ghana U-17 I had the opportunity to coach him for a short period during the Jones Attuquayefio U-17era when he was with Hearts of Oak so I did a lot of work then, later on, they brought Kuuku Daadzie”



“So while I was with the team, I told Essien that he is going to be a wonderful player. Lo and behold he became a top player in the country and the world at large. So I believe Kudus Mohammed can rise to the top and be a great footballer” he stated.

