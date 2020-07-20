Sports News

I'm ready for any GFA appointment - Oti Akenteng

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng, has reiterated his desire to help the Ghana FA.

The veteran coach who vacated his post at the expiration of his contract March says he will not rule out any appointment at the Ghana FA and has announced that he is ready to contribute his quota again whenever he is called upon.



Asked if he is ready for any appointment from the Ghana FA, he said, “Yes. I’m still strong and you know football we don’t go on retirement so where I am supposed to help my country, even Africa and also FIFA, I wouldn’t mine to take up anything that will help football in the world if only I have that knowledge” he told S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua.

Oti Akenteng have had stints with Hearts of Oak and other top clubs in the country and is currently without a club.

