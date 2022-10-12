I might play for Heart of Lions in future - Jerry Akaminko

Former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko

Former Black Stars defender, Jeremiah Akaminko has disclosed that he could return to his former club, Heart of Lions before he calls time on his career.

Akaminko played for the Division One League side before getting a move abroad.



Speaking about his intentions to play in the Ghana league, the defender stated that he has been inspired by some of his mates who are playing the local league currently.



He told Radio Gold that, “It’s possible I can play again in Hearts of Lions, it’s good thing. Sulley Muntari played, Agyemang Badu has joined, few players will join [Samuel] Inkoom is playing already.



“So I think it’s a good thing, it’s giving us hope that we can also play even when we didn’t want to play or anything. It has changed our mind and I think I will definitely play, I will definitely play in the league,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell which team I will play for but definitely I will play.” Jerry Akaminko told Radio Gold Talk Sport.



Akaminko was one of the key players of Ghana’s national team until he got injured days to the 2014 World Cup.



The defender had stints with clubs like Eskisehirspor, Istanbulspor, Orduspor and Manisaspor.



