I once used my tilapia money to purchase fuel for Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe reveals

Dr Nyaho Nyaho- Tamakoe

A Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that, when he joined the club in the 1980s, he used his money meant to purchase tilapia to support them when the club was on their knees.

Dr Tamakloe joined the Phobians in the 1980’s and has since served the club in various capacities.



According to him, Hearts of Oak already had top guns running the affairs of the club including HP Nyameteye, Tommy Thompson, Dr Quarnor, Ambassador Osekre and Alhaji Tijani among others when he returned to Ghana from abroad.



Narrating his journey, Dr Tamakloe said he was touched by the plight of the club when he was called by one of the top officials of the club as when he drove past the club secretariat in Tudu, Accra.



Speaking on the Prime Take Show, Dr Tamakloe, 81, said he joined the gathered officials at Tudu to wait for players who were to report to the secretariat as the club bus was waiting to convey the team to Kumasi for a game against Asante Kotoko the same day.



“One day I drove to Tudu to get some tilapia around the Hearts of Oak secretariat and I was called by one of the officials, when I asked what he was doing here, he said they were waiting for the players and I joined them to wait for the players. We waited and only 13 players showed up because officials have to send people to call these players from their various homes”.

“After waiting for hours, the driver showed of the bus showed up and said there was no fuel in the bus so we had to contribute and so I used my tilapia money to help get fuel for the bus which became my first investment for the club and finally they travelled to Kumasi and managed a draw against Asante Kotoko”, he added.



In 2001, he was voted the president of the Ghana Football Association in 2005 and was appointed Ghana’s ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro where he held the position until the independence of Montenegro in 2009.



