It is not easy to play away in the league - Great Olympics PRO

Great Olympics

The Ghana Premier League is known for its competitive nature and the challenges that come with playing away from home.

According to Saint Osei, the PRO for Great Olympics, one of the teams in the league, it is not easy to play away in the Ghana Premier League. The league is full of talented and determined teams, making every match a tough battle.



"The way struggle is not only Great Olympics most often if you look at the goal Bibiani Gold Stars scored against us most of it is the fault of the playing body," he said on Peace FM as monitored Footballghana.com

"All the away games played it is the fault of the playing body. The coach is working on that but it hasn't been easy like I said last time the tree is not straight but not broken. We are making amends so that everything will be fine,"



Accra Great Olympics is 17th on the league table with 35 points after 29 games. The Dade boys will play Kotoku Royals on Sunday afternoon.