It is not the will of GFA to shut the mouths of journalists - Oduro Sarfo

Oduro SARFO 1 GFA ExCo member, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo has implored sports journalists in the country to report the truth at all times.

On Tuesday, the Ghana FA issued a statement noting that its lawyers have been instructed to take action against persons defaming its officials and the Black Stars.

The statement was issued after several allegations were made by top journalists following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Kessben FM in an interview, Oduro Sarfo explained that the statement by the Ghana FA is not to shut up journalists.

He explained, “We are not to shut the mouths of journalists, but you should report what is true. For some time, our football was not attractive but in recent times we positioned ourselves well now more sponsorships are coming in. No company will be happy to be associated with a brand that has been tainted with so much negativity.”

Reacting to the allegation that members of the Black Stars management committee received appearance fees, Nana Oduro Sarfo rubbished the claims.

According to him, no member of the committee took home a dime at the World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
