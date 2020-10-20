It’s a dream come true – Richard Ofori after signing for Orlando Pirates

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has expressed his joy after completing his dream move to Orlando Pirates in the ongoing transfer window.

The highly-rated goalkeeper joined the Buccaneers on a three-year contract from Maritzburg United and is expected to add value to the goalkeeping department of his new outfit.



"I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team," Ofori said upon his official unveiling.



"I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project." He said.

Ofori has featured 85 times in the South African top-flight, keeping 29 clean sheets whilst conceding 80 goals.



