Sports News

It's foolishness to boycott Ghana FA Congress- Alhaji Grunsah advises Ghanaian clubs

President and Bank roller of King Faisal Alhaji Karim Grunsah

President and Bank roller of King Faisal Alhaji Karim Grunsah has advised all clubs to attend the Ghana FA Congress which has been scheduled for September 1.

The Congress comes off at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.



There have been calls for the Congress to be boycotted by clubs if the Ghana FA is unable to furnish the clubs with their financial statement before Congress is held.



Per the rules and regulations, the Clubs are expected to be served with the financial statement of the FA before Congress comes off.



According to the veteran football administrator, Congress presents a platform for the clubs to share ideas and open up on issues affecting them thus it will be "foolish" to boycott Congress.

"My team King Faisal will not boycott the GFA Congress. Football is not politics and without Congress we cannot share idea to bring football back", Alhaji Grunsah told Kingdom FM



"It's foolishness to tell clubs to boycott Congress, he ended".



Congress comes off on the same day the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is expected to rule on its case between the Ghana FA and the Wilfred Osei Kwaku.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.