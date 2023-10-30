It's not been encouraging so far from Chris Hughton - Augustine Arhinful

Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana international, Augustine Ahinful, said Chris Hughton’s time so far as Black Stars head coach has not been encouraging.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss has been under pressure even without losing a game, with complaints saying the football he’s team is playing so far has not been beautiful.



The Black Stars had gone five games without losing but there were still calls for beautiful football to be played by the team.



Following the defeats to Mexico and the USA, pressure has intensified on Chris Hughton, with some people calling for his sacking.



Speaking to Graphic Sports, Ahinful said Hughton has more room to improve but his reign has not been encouraging.

"There is always room for improvement. So far, it's not been encouraging," said the retired footballer, who made 20 senior appearances for Ghana between 1995 and 2000.



"He's played the game before, he has coached before and he knows what to do to remedy the situation. I think we need to back him up but he has to also back up."



