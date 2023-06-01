It's one of the top jobs – Mohammed Gargo on coaching traditional clubs in Ghana

Mohammed Gargo

Ex-Ghana international, Mohammed Gargo, has confessed that one of the top coaching jobs is being in charge of a traditional club in Ghana.

Gargo's last coaching job was with the newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Nsotreman, where he left his role in March 2023.



He started his career as a tactician in February 2010 with New Edubiase United before joining traditional clubs, Real Tamale United and BA United.



"It's one of the top jobs on the field. I always had this thing with traditional clubs; they have a lot of coaches rather than the head coach. Everyone's opinion must be counted; everyone's must be heard, and it takes only the captain to navigate the ship," he told Radio Gold Sports.



"So, it is difficult, but this coach of Bofoakwa is up and doing; if they will listen to him, they will give him the freedom to do things, to recruit players for them, they will do well," Gargo added.

The 47-year-old's comments follow Tano Bofoakwa's return to the Ghana Premier League after 16 years in Division One.



Bofoakwa defeated Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalty shootouts after 120 minutes of action ended 1-1 to claim the Zone 1 slot.



They join Nations FC and Hearts of Lions, who qualified from Zone 2 and 3, respectively, for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



