It's shameful for Hearts of Oak coach to be appointed as U-20 assistant - Saddick Adams

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

• Accra Hearts of Oak is bigger than the Ghana U-20 team

• Samuel Boadu Should reject the Black Satellites appointment and concentrate on his job



• Spanish FA wouldn't dare to appoint Barcelona or Real Madrid coach as an assistant coach



Sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has taken a swipe at Accra Hearts of Oak for allowing their head coach Samuel Boadu to be appointed as the assistant coach of the Ghana U-20 team.



The Ghana Football Association on Friday, April 23, 2021, retained Karim Zito as the Black Satellites coach and named Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu as his assistant.



This appointment hasn't been well received by Saddick Adams who has been complaining about it since the appointment was made.



To the Angel FM sports show host, Boadu's appointment as the Black Satellites assistant coach is disrespectful and shameful to the entire Accra Hearts of Oak club because the English FA wouldn't dare to appoint the head coach of any of their big clubs as assistant for the juvenile national teams.

"Kofi, you are sitting here while Hearts of Oak's head coach has been appointed as the assistant coach for Ghana and you are not shy?" Saddick Adams asked one of his pundits who is a staunch Phobian.



"Tell your coach to concentrate on his job because Hearts of Oak is way bigger than the U-20. This means that Hearts of Oak is not a serious club because. How can you be even happy for your coach to be appointed as U-20 assistant coach?



"They don't even pay U-20 coaches so why is Samuel Boadu interested in that job" Saddick Adams quizzed.



Watch the video below from minute 30:



