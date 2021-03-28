Jomoro MP reveals why she bought Division One League Club, Proud United FC

Jomoro United FC

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has disclosed why she bought the Division One League Club, Proud United FC of Sekondi-Takoradi.

Proud United FC is struggling from relegation of the Southern Zone of ongoing Ghana's Division One League with six (6) points.



Some people in the Jomoro Constituency have started criticizing the MP for not using the money to do a developmental project but rather used the money to buy a football club.



But a statement issued by Dorcas Afo-Toffey and copied to this journalist stated that: "I have a motive to help Jomoro develop through diverse means such that it becomes a destination for investors, which would help promote Job creation in the area. Without unity, we can never experience progress."



"So I chose to begin that journey with soccer simply because it promotes unity amongst a people. Based on that unity, we can further pursue other developmental initiatives."



"Though I represent my party, the NDC, but as MP I am for all the people of my constituency. I do not discriminate," she emphasized.

The Jomoro MP said she had bought the Division One Club to foster unity among the residents of the Jomoro Constituency.



"It is in this light that I have bought a division one team to represent Jomoro, hence the name, 'Jomoro United FC'. Please NB: I have not received any Common Fund yet."



"Aside from fostering unity, soccer is a great source of employment and entertainment for the youth in Jomoro some of whose ambitions are to become professional footballers," the statement added.



The MP also disclosed that her vision is to elevate Jomoro to a higher standard in the next five years or less.



She, is, therefore, beseeching her constituents to rally behind her club to survive in the Division One League and qualify for the Ghana Premier League in 2022.

"On that score, I would like to urge all of my constituents, the good people of Jomoro, to rally behind Jomoro United FC for success to prevail in order to realise the motive behind getting us a division one team which we pray will eventually migrate unto the Ghana Premier League. It is not my team, but our team. Thank you."



Proud United FC has been rebranded to Jomoro United FC and will play the rest of their home matches at Karela United's home ground at Nzema Aiyinasi.



Jomoro United FC arrived in the Jomoro on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, and played their first friendly game with Karela United FC at Half Assini Police Park and lost by a lone goal.