Joseph Paintsil disappointed with KRC Genk's defeat to Royale Union Saint Gilloise

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

KRC Genk, who had no chance at all at the Stade Joseph Marien, was defeated by Royale Union Saint Gilloise 3-0.

The Limburgers have struggled on the road for months and have lost seven straight away games.

After the game, Joseph Paintsil expressed disappointment and charged his teammates to shake off the bad form.

"We didn't fight. It was like we were playing a game for nothing. Why? I have no idea, but I am very disappointed. This was not our best football at all. You also saw everyone looking at each other. What is the point here next week we have something to put right for our fans," he told Sporza.

Genk coach Wouter Vrancken announced after the match that his side will have a very difficult time winning the title.

"However, the difficulty does not lie in the number of points that we have to make up, but in the number of teams that we have to pass. Well, now we can say that we are the underdog," Vrancken said.

