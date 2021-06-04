Julius Ben Emunah, Nick Owusu attend three-day CAF Safety and Security Workshop

GFA officials, Julius Ben Emunah and Nick Owusu

The Club Licensing Manager of the Ghana Football Association, Julius Ben Emunah, and CAF Safety and Security Officer, Nick Owusu are in Nigeria for the first-ever CAF Safety and Security Train the Trainers Workshop.

The programme which is under the auspices of the continent's football governing body began on Thursday, June 3, with participants from Liberia, Algeria, South Africa, Eswatini, Uganda, Namibia, Seychelles, Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Niger Republic, Ghana, and Kenya and host Nigeria.



A total of 20 trainers will undergo the 3-day intensive training with the theme ‘Promoting Stadium Safety and Security, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja.



The goal of the Confederation of African Football is to empower Africans to develop their own capacity to train themselves with the support of FIFA Safety, Security and Access Control Department and all CAF’s partners like SGSA and ICSS.



On Friday and Saturday, the session will break into groups for interactive feedback sessions.

On the final day, Katharina Steinberg will lead the feedback session while Dr. Emeruwa will dwell on ‘Operational Logistics for Train the Trainers (CAF Provision & Host MA Provision)’ and ‘Pilot Training Intervention Programme’.



Certificates will be presented at Sunday’s closing ceremony by officials of the world governing –body FIFA, CAF, and the Nigeria Football Federation.



Julius Ben Emunah is a CAF-certified Safety and Security Officer. He is also the Secretary to the GFA Safety and Security Committee.