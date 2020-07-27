Sports News

Junior Agogo was my best Black Stars striking partner – Prince Tagoe

The late Black Stars striker, Junior Agogo

Former Ghana international, Prince Tagoe, has revealed that he loved playing in attack alongside the late Junior Agogo than any other striker during his time with the Black Stars.

According to him, Agogo, who died last year after battling stroke, was his best striker partner.



He said they both understood each other better which made their partnership interesting.



“I didn’t pair much with other strikers but my best partner was Junior Agogo. This is because of the first goal I scored in the national team. He gave me the pass," he said.



"He told me that because I had the pace and I was very quick, I should run in behind and he would be behind me. So whenever the ball came, he could flick the ball on to me,” he added.

Agogo assisted Prince Tagoe's debut goal for the Black Stars against Lybia in 2008.



The former Ghana Premier League top scorer went on to score seven goals for the Black Stars.



He hasn't publicly announced his retirement but he has not been called up since 2012.



At club level, he has been active in recent years but the 33-year-old is eyeing a return to the pitch and hopes to sign for his former club Hearts of Oak.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.