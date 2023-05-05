Karela United suspends winger Philip Flamini after allegation of defilement

File photo

Ghana Premier League club, Karela United have announced that it has taken action against Philip Flamini after learning of the defilement allegation against the winger.

On Wednesday, it was widely reported that the attacker has been arrested by the Police for sexually abusing a teenager.



Today, Karela United says the player is suspended with immediate effect.



“The management of Karela United Football Club hereby announces that it has, as of the date of this release, suspended player Philip Flamini pending the conclusion of an ongoing Police investigation into an allegation that he sexually abused a teenager,” the club statement said.

It added, “Management will wait for the court's final determination of the case before making a final decision concerning his future at the club.



“The Club will not make any further comments on this matter until the legal processes come to a final conclusion.”



In its release, Karela United stressed that it does not support violence of any kind, especially against women.