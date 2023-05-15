0
Karim Zito eyes relegation survival and FA Cup glory

Abdul Karim Zito.png Karim Zito, Dreams FC coach

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC tactician, Abdul Karim Zito has revealed that winning the FA Cup trophy and escaping relegation in the Premier League are equally important.

Despite having an impressive run in the FA Cup, The Still Believe are caught up in a fierce relegation battle that could go down to the wire this season.

Zito's side have made it to the FA Cup final for the first time after seeing off Skyy FC in the semis with a 2-1 victory on Saturday but are 14th in the Premier League standings on 38 points, just a point above the danger zone.

Quizzed on whether winning the FA Cup or extending his stay in the Premier was his top priority, Zito told StarTimes: "Both, both. Look, we qualifying for the finals is a big plus to the club and myself, it also improved my CV so escaping relegation is normal and I will do it Insha Allah"

Dreams will know which team they play in the final of the FA Cup when Nsoatreman lock horns with King Faisal on Sunday while they host Berekum Chelsea in Dawu when they return to league play on Sunday, May 21 2023.

