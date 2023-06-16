0
Karim Zito keen on winning FA Cup title with Dreams FC

Abdul Karim Zito.png Dreams Coach Karim Zito

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito says he is keen on ending the season on a good note with the FA Cup title now his primary focus.

Dreams will square off with relegated King Faisal in a 2022/23 MTN FA Cup final slated for Sunday, June 18 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports in Abrankese Stadium.

The ‘Still Believe’ lads ended the 2022/23 betPawa Premier on 6th position with 48 points but managed to beat Accra Hearts of Oak and Skyy FC en route to the finals while the latter finished 17th with 42 points.

Despite suffering demotion to division one, King Faisal had a splendid campaign after they saw off Nsoatreman and Aduana Stars in the quarter and semis respectively to secure their place in the finals.

Zito who doubles as the coach for the Black Satellites (U-20)team said they have now turned their attention to winning the FA Cup and believes achieving that will make their season a successful one. 

"I’m vindicated because most of you (The Journalists) put Dreams FC in the relegation zone and I said no, it will never happen in my life. I’m very happy with our goalless draw with Kotoko. I have finished with my first target so the next thing is to think about the FA Cup. I’m going to think about it”, he said as quoted by Kickgh.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
