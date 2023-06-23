King Faisal suffer relegation after Disciplinary Committee throws out appeal

Players of King Faisal

Kumasi-based King Faisal have officially been relegated from the betPawa Premier after the Disciplinary Committee (DC) announced the verdict of their appeal following their protest case against Tamale City FC.

The ‘Insha Allah’ lads will play in the 2023/24 Access Bank Division One League after they placed 17th with 42 points in the just ended 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.



Nevertheless, the club had hopes of staying in the league due to a pending appeal against the Disciplinary Committee’s decision in their protest case against Tamale City FC.



King Faisal filed a protest against Tamale City for using an unqualified player when Tamale City won 4-0 on match day 30 of the betPawa Premier League.



The Appeals Committee however affirmed the Disciplinary Committee’s decision, confirming King Faisal’s relegation to the Access Bank Division One League.

The verdict from the Appeals Committee read: “The Appeals Committee has also dismissed King Faisal FC’s appeal against the Disciplinary Committee decision in their protest case against Tamale City FC.”



“Affirming the Disciplinary Committee’s decision, the Appeals Committee charged the GFA Prosecutor to investigate the registration of player Jireh Kojo Nissi and prosecute all guilty parties.”



“The Appeals Committee also ruled that the 2021/22 Division One League season registration of Jireh Kojo Nissi should be expunged from the records of the GFA since it was later in time to the registration of Isaac Mensah,” it added.



LSN/DO