Kotoko National Circles Council backs management decision to play in Africa

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko’s decision to compete in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League has received the backing of the club's national circles council.

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed their participation in a letter dated September 07, 2020, signed by Chief Executive Officer, Yaw Amponsah and sent to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



They represented the country in the same competition last season and were chosen by the Ghana Football Association following the cancellation of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



"As supporters of the club, we must support the decisions made by the leadership. They have shown as respect and it was evident during the unveiling of the new CEO as we were invited and played a better role," Nana Kwame Dankwa said on Nhyira FM.

"The decision to go to Africa can only be made by them as they know the pros and cons of the decision made; we can only give our support as supporters to them," he added.



"We know the board will not go to Africa just to participate or make the numbers. We have a strong and capable board that will have a solid basis to make this decision,"



"All what we wanted would have been a bit of enlightenment to the other stakeholders the indicators hinged on we may be able to offer a word of advice. In all these, they have the final word and we trust their choice,” he concluded.

