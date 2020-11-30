Kotoko coach wary of FC Nouadhibou star man Hemeya Tanjy ahead of return leg

FC Nouadhibou player, Hemeya Tanjy

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is wary of the threat posed by FC Nouadhibou star man Hemeya Tanjy ahead of the return fixture of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

Tanjy, 22, caught the attention of the Ghanaian gaffer with breathtaking display against the Porcupine Warriors as the two teams shared the spoils in Nouakchott.



The striker pulled parity for the side through the spot-kick after Osman Ibrahim had put the visitors in front.



And Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is not getting carried away after mapping strategy to stop their deadly man.

“They have some skillful players I must be honest. Hemeya Tanjy is a wonderful player,” Konadu told Kumasi-based Silver FM



“He is the man we have to watch come next Sunday, so we can work around him and play him out of the game, so we can have our day.”



The Porcupine Warriors are in pole position to qualify after drawing 1-1 away from home.