Kotoko complete Keyekeh deal

Emmanuel Keyekeh, Footballer

Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club have announced the signing of Emmanuel Keyekeh on Wednesday September 30.

The former Nzema Kotoko man put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon after completing his medical examinations.



Kotoko announced the signing on twitter.

The offensive midfielder joins the Porcupine family from his parent club in a bid to achieve a childhood dream of wanting to play for the club.



His arrival will boost coach Maxwell Konadu’s side as they plan to head into the CAF Champions League next year and the Ghana Premier League which begins in November.