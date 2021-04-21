Kotoko does not play any better soccer even with good players - Medeama

Medeama has stated their preparedness ahead of their encoutner with Kotoko

Ghana premier league side Medeama Sporting Club’s director of operation John Cudjoe has stated that Kotoko is a team they are afraid to meet.

When asked if the team was not scared of the return of Fabio Gama in their scheduled encounter, Mr. Cudjoe noted that Kotoko had better players compared to the team today and yet could play better football.



”Kotoko had better players than Fabio Gama and yet, they could not play better soccer. As a team, we are scared of Kotoko.”



He said there is no rivalry between the two teams hence people should not underrate Medeama.

He noted that they are coming to the field well prepared and has asked Kotoko to prepare for them and not underrate them.



John Cudjoe said as a team, they always come into every game prepared and not coming against Kotoko with any special treatment.



”You have to treat every match equal. There should be no special treatment for any team,” he stressed.