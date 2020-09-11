Sports News

Kotoko to play CAF Champions League games at Accra Sports Stadium

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium is currently undergoing renovation works

Asante Kotoko SC have confirmed their participation in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition.

The confirmation is on the back of a letter sent to the club on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 to confirm their engagement in next season’s CAF inter Club competition. Kotoko’s confirmation was contained in a letter dated September 7, 2020, signed by CEO Yaw Amponsah and sent to the GFA.



The Porcupine Warriors represented Ghana in the same competition in the 2019/2020 season and have been given the chance to compete again, following the cancellation of the 2019/2020 domestic football season.



Kotoko will be playing their matches at the Accra Sports Stadium since the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is currently undergoing renovation works.

Baba Yara Sports Stadium which is the home of Asante Kotoko is still not ready despite the facility been closed earlier this year for renovations.



The Porcupine Warriors moved to the Accra-based venue just before the suspension and subsequently cancellation of the 2019/20 season.

