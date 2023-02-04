0
Kotoku Royals appoint John Eduafo Jnr as new coach

326398459 610893350852149 6507798549522344134 N Flyer announcing appointment of John Eduafo Jnr

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Kotoku Royals have appointed John Eduafo Jnr as their new head coach.

The club confirmed the recruitment of the coach on Friday, February 3, after reaching an agreement with the gaffer.

The CAF License A coach is taking charge of Kotoku Royals having in the past worked in various roles for Asante Kotoko and Techiman Eleven Wonders.

“We are pleased to welcome John Eduafo Jnr as our new Coach.

“Former assistant coach at Kumasi ASANTE KOTOKO

“Former coach at Techiman XI Wonders. He is a CAF license A Coach,” a club statement from Kotoku Royals said to confirm the appointment of John Eduafo.

At the moment, Kotoku Royals are bottom of the Ghana Premier League standings.

The club has taken advantage of the transfer window to bring in a number of players to improve the quality of the team to have a fighting chance of escaping relegation.






 

 
