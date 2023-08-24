Kpando Heart of Lions unveil new kits for 2023/24 season

Ghana Premier League returnees, Kpando Heart of Lions have unveiled their kits for the 2023/24 Ghana football season.
The club after eight years in Division One secured a return to top-flight football after emerging winners in Zone 3 of the 2022/23 Division One League.
The new kits have the wine and yellow as the home kit with light blue and grey as the away jersey.
Heart of Lions recorded their first win in the 2023 Division One Super League on Tuesday, August 22 following their 2-0 win over Semper Fi.
Earlier, they lost 1-0 to Nations FC on Monday, August 21, and will now play Eleven Wonders in the last Group A game on Friday, August 25 at Dr. Kwame Kyei Park.
Heart of Lions sits second on the league log with three points, having won one, and lost one.
Check the tweet below:
???? | Ghana Premier League returnees, @HeartOfLionsFc unveil their kits for the 2023/24 Ghana football season.— Press Sports TV on YouTube (@PressSportsLive) August 24, 2023
Hit or Miss pic.twitter.com/FQqD76XDBE
LSN/KPE
