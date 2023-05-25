Kurt Okraku confident of winning a second term

GFA President Kurt Okraku

With five months left in his first term, the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, remains confident of securing another term in office when the association goes into elections in October 2023.

Okraku was elected into office in 2019 after he defeated George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah after three rounds of voting.



Ghana's national teams have had a mixed bag of results under his leadership, with the Black Stars taking the biggest hits – finishing last at both the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Also, the Black Starlets lifted the U-20 AFCON in 2021 but failed to qualify for the subsequent edition to defend their title, while the female U-17 team (Black Maidens) were banned by CAF from competing in the next two editions of the U-17 Women's World Cup African qualifiers due to age fraud with a fine of $100,000.



"Football will speak just like it did in 2019," Okraku told SuperSport. What I know for a fact is that we have served football to the best of our ability. We were told in the classroom that there are 24 hours in a day, but football has taught us that there are more than 24 hours in a day. And we have worked more than 24 hours in a day," Kurt told SuperSport.

In 2019, Okraku garnered 44 votes in the first round of voting, while bankroller of Planners Athletic, George Afriyie, rounded up 40 votes, and Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah amassed 27.



The voting went into a second round, where Okraku missed the required 50% plus one by just two votes after securing 59. George Afriyie managed 43 votes before pulling out of the mandated third round.



Okraku entered the round as the sole candidate and secured the needed 50% plus one, with 93 votes.



LSN